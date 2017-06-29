Hot off the Grill: Blackberry Glazed Grilled Duck Breast

Posted 12:36 pm, June 29, 2017, by

Chef Natalie Schwab, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to grill Blackberry Glazed Grilled Duck Breast.

Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.
***Duck is on sale at Tony's from June 29th - July 5th.

Blackberry Glazed Grilled Duck Breast

Serves 4
Ingredients

½ cup balsamic vinegar

1 quart blackberries (fresh are best, but frozen will do in a pinch)

½ Tbsp Chile powder

¾ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground mustard

4- 6 oz. duck breasts

 

Directions

For Blackberry glaze:

  1. Boil the vinegar in a small saucepan until reduced by half should take 3-5 min and have a thicker viscosity. Add the blackberries and allow them to start to soften, about 1-2 minutes. Season reduction mixture with salt and pepper and set aside.

For the Duck Breasts:

  1. Preheat grill to medium heat.
  2. Using a sharp knife, carefully score the duck skin in a crosshatched pattern, being careful not to cut through to the meat.
  3. In a small bowl mix together all the spices to create a rub, and gently massage into duck skin.
  4. To grill, start with skin side down and allow to cook 3-4 minutes. Turn the duck over and cook additional 4-5 minutes. Meat should be served at medium rare roughly 145F
  5. To serve remove the duck from the grill and allow to rest for 5 min. Slice the breast on the diagonal and serve with blackberry sauce over top.

 

Simply Grilled Sweet Potato Skewers

Serves 4

 

Ingredients

3 pounds sweet potatoes

Olive oil

Salt, and pepper

Directions

  1. Wash and scrub sweet potatoes, then slice into 1/2” slices
  2. Carefully skewer sweet potato slices onto metal skewers (note: if using wooden skewers make sure to soak them I water for at least 20 min before placing onto the grill to keep from catching on fire.)
  3. Brush potatoes with olive oil and season with salt and pepper
  4. Place skewers over medium heat and grill for 7-8 minutes per side, or until they can easily be pierced with a fork.

 