Hot off the Grill: Blackberry Glazed Grilled Duck Breast

Chef Natalie Schwab, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to grill Blackberry Glazed Grilled Duck Breast.
Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.
***Duck is on sale at Tony's from June 29th - July 5th.
Blackberry Glazed Grilled Duck Breast
Serves 4
Ingredients
½ cup balsamic vinegar
1 quart blackberries (fresh are best, but frozen will do in a pinch)
½ Tbsp Chile powder
¾ tsp ground coriander
½ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp ground mustard
4- 6 oz. duck breasts
Directions
For Blackberry glaze:
- Boil the vinegar in a small saucepan until reduced by half should take 3-5 min and have a thicker viscosity. Add the blackberries and allow them to start to soften, about 1-2 minutes. Season reduction mixture with salt and pepper and set aside.
For the Duck Breasts:
- Preheat grill to medium heat.
- Using a sharp knife, carefully score the duck skin in a crosshatched pattern, being careful not to cut through to the meat.
- In a small bowl mix together all the spices to create a rub, and gently massage into duck skin.
- To grill, start with skin side down and allow to cook 3-4 minutes. Turn the duck over and cook additional 4-5 minutes. Meat should be served at medium rare roughly 145F
- To serve remove the duck from the grill and allow to rest for 5 min. Slice the breast on the diagonal and serve with blackberry sauce over top.
Simply Grilled Sweet Potato Skewers
Serves 4
Ingredients
3 pounds sweet potatoes
Olive oil
Salt, and pepper
Directions
- Wash and scrub sweet potatoes, then slice into 1/2” slices
- Carefully skewer sweet potato slices onto metal skewers (note: if using wooden skewers make sure to soak them I water for at least 20 min before placing onto the grill to keep from catching on fire.)
- Brush potatoes with olive oil and season with salt and pepper
- Place skewers over medium heat and grill for 7-8 minutes per side, or until they can easily be pierced with a fork.