Hot off the Grill: Blackberry Glazed Grilled Duck Breast

Chef Natalie Schwab, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to grill Blackberry Glazed Grilled Duck Breast.

Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.

***Duck is on sale at Tony's from June 29th - July 5th.

Blackberry Glazed Grilled Duck Breast

Serves 4

Ingredients

½ cup balsamic vinegar

1 quart blackberries (fresh are best, but frozen will do in a pinch)

½ Tbsp Chile powder

¾ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground mustard

4- 6 oz. duck breasts

Directions

For Blackberry glaze:

Boil the vinegar in a small saucepan until reduced by half should take 3-5 min and have a thicker viscosity. Add the blackberries and allow them to start to soften, about 1-2 minutes. Season reduction mixture with salt and pepper and set aside.

For the Duck Breasts:

Preheat grill to medium heat. Using a sharp knife, carefully score the duck skin in a crosshatched pattern, being careful not to cut through to the meat. In a small bowl mix together all the spices to create a rub, and gently massage into duck skin. To grill, start with skin side down and allow to cook 3-4 minutes. Turn the duck over and cook additional 4-5 minutes. Meat should be served at medium rare roughly 145F To serve remove the duck from the grill and allow to rest for 5 min. Slice the breast on the diagonal and serve with blackberry sauce over top.

Simply Grilled Sweet Potato Skewers

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 pounds sweet potatoes

Olive oil

Salt, and pepper

Directions