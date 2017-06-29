Hand washing and glove wearing issues lead to ‘Fs’ on Restaurant Report Card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers dig deep each week to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections.

Mama Lisa’s Little Italy

The Castle Pines restaurant scored 10 critical health code violations during a May inspection. The inspector found the following:

Employees washing hands less than 15 seconds

No soap at hand sink

Flies

Food thawing in sink

Ice machine, oven, freezer and mixer soiled

The owner of the restaurant sent the following statement:

"Any and all critical violations have been corrected. Our current managers have been through training with Tri-County Health Department in June of 2017. We are working with TCHD to do a voluntary monthly regulations check-up. Please refer to the posted re-inspection reports. We are committed to following the TCHD regulations and guidelines."

Mama Lisa’s is on Village Square Lane in Castle Pines.

The Pint Room

A Tri-County Inspector found 11 critical violations in May. The critical mistakes included:

Employees not wearing gloves

Dish machine not sanitizing

Multiple foods held at wrong temperature

Cutting boards stained and grooved

Shelly Post with The Pint Room sent the following remarks:

"All health infractions were corrected within 24 hours of the May 22, 2017 report. This was verified by a follow up inspection performed on June 2, 2017. At The Pint Room we stress the importance of cleanliness, food safety, and always taking the proper measures to ensure all standards are upheld. As a company we have and will continue to educate all staff members, emphasizing to them the importance of proper food handling and storage procedures."

The Pint Room is at 2520 West Belleview Avenue in Littleton.

Latke Love

The Littleton restaurant gets our "A" for the week after scoring zero critical violations two inspections in a row.

The owner, Steve Shander, said it’s a continuous effort. "It’s not easy but it’s just taking the time to do everything every day. So, you just stay on top of it. Once you start falling behind, that’s where you really fall behind and you let something go. And that’s where people really fail. It’s taking the time to be vigilant and be on top of everything.”

Latke Love is located at 699 West Littleton Boulevard.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

