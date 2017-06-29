× Forget Greek yogurt, French yogurt is the new trend

First there was regular yogurt. Then came trendier items like Go-Gurt, Fro-Yo, Greek Yogurt — and now there’s a new competitor on the shelves: French Yogurt.

In an attempt to revitalize declining sales, General Mills has introduced a new Yoplait line called “Oui”, the French word for “yes.” It’s not clear whether the yogurt actually has any roots in France, or whether it’s just a nod to Yoplait’s French roots, but the recipe is inspired by one of the company’s “heritage” recipes, called “Saveur d’Autrefois”, which means “taste of yesteryear.”

Here are the differences between Oui and the other yogurts on the grocery store shelves:

Oui comes packaged in glass containers, which apparently gives it a specific taste and eliminates the need for additives.

Each flavor boasts 8 ingredients or less, and no artificial flavors — with the majority made up of milk, yogurt culture, and fruit on the bottom.

Oui says its texture is very thick, subtly sweet, and firmer than Greek Yogurt, with Buzzfeed comparing the texture to butter.

You can buy 8 flavors of Oui — including plain, vanilla, lemon, strawberry, blueberry, peach, coconut, and black cherry — at your local grocery store starting in July.