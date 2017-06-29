Family of 4 displaced after early-morning fire in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A family of four was displaced after an early-morning fire Thursday in Larimer County, the Poudre Fire Authority said.

Firefighters from Poudre Fire Authority, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and Windsor Severance Fire Rescue responded to the 8200 block of Three Eagles Drive north of Northern Colorado Regional Airport about 1:20 a.m.

The large, single-family home fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, officials said.

Two adults and two children managed to escape before firefighters arrived. They were not allowed back in the home because of smoke and fire damage.

The Poudre Fire Authority’s Customer Assistance Response Team is helping the family find a place to stay and to get needed resources.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.