Driverless truck hauls beer across Colorado, sets Guinness World Record

A beer run that hauled over 51,000 cans of Budweiser from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs has landed a spot in history as a Guinness World Record holder.

The 132 mile journey is significant because the trek was completed by a driverless semi-trailer officially declared the “Longest continuous journey by a driverless and autonomous lorry.”

The tech company Otto, owned by Uber, facilitated the trip on October 20, 2016.

There was a man present in the truck at the time of the automated journey but organizers of the trip say he never touched the wheel.

State police also closely monitored the event.

“We admire Otto’s vision that will shape the future of self-driving transportation,” said James Sembrot, the senior director of logistics strategy at Anheuser-Busch.

“As we continue to partner with long-haul carriers to ship our beers, we hope to see this technology widely deployed across our highways to improve safety for all road users and work towards a low-emissions future.”

Self-driving cars are becoming less of a novelty in the state as Colorado recently passed a law regulating the vehicles, as long as the cars are obeying the rules of the road and state officials have been alerted of the trip.