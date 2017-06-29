× Denver Public Schools recycling water

Denver Public Schools is partnering with Denver Water to bring recycled water to three new school facilities. That means 14 schools are conserving water and saving taxpayer dollars.

The recycled water comes to the schools through purple pipes. On average, each building uses about 5,600 gallons of recycled water each year. Upon completion on the new campuses, DPS says the purple pipe project will save the district $320,000 annually.

The purple pipes will be added to Maxwell Elementary, DCIS at Ford and the Montbello Campus by the end of summer.