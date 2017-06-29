Denver police remove health care protesters occupying Sen. Cory Gardner’s office

DENVER — Denver police started removing protesters Thursday night who have been occupying Sen. Cory Gardner’s office in Denver since Tuesday. The protesters said they were being arrested and they broadcast the events on Facebook Live.
Protesters chanted “rather go to jail than to die without medicaid” as officers put them in handcuffs and removed them one by one.
Disability advocates from a group called ADAPT organized a protest beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday outside the senator’s office.
They want Gardner to vote against the proposed federal health care bill, saying they believe it will cut Medicaid benefits to individuals who need them to survive independently.
“They depend on these services to be able to live in the community independently, and have jobs and be productive members of society, go to school. Families do all the things that we get to do and we don’t have to fight like this,” Hope Morris said.
The protest quickly turned into a sit-in after participants were reportedly denied access to the senator’s office.
Senator Gardner’s office gave us the following statement Thursday night:
“At approximately 9:30 am MT on Tuesday morning, several individuals began protesting in Senator Gardner’s office.
We asked security and police to not remove these individuals from the office. We had staff spend the night in the office on Tuesday and Wednesday nights to prevent security or police from removing them from the office and took several other significant steps to ensure they were comfortable and safe. Senator Gardner and his staff have previously met with individuals from this group. Senator Gardner’s healthcare policy staffer has met in person or held telephone calls with individuals from this group 16 times since January of this year – the most recent meeting was June 22nd. They have also met in person with Senator Gardner this year.
At approximately 7pm MT on Thursday June 29th, Denver police removed these individuals from the building due to several factors including concerns for their health and safety, and the impact of the protest on other tenants in the building.”