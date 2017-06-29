Denver police remove health care protesters occupying Sen. Cory Gardner’s office

DENVER — Denver police started removing protesters Thursday night who have been occupying Sen. Cory Gardner’s office in Denver since Tuesday. The protesters said they were being arrested and they broadcast the events on Facebook Live.

Protesters chanted “rather go to jail than to die without medicaid” as officers put them in handcuffs and removed them one by one.

Disability advocates from a group called ADAPT organized a protest beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday outside the senator’s office.

They want Gardner to vote against the proposed federal health care bill, saying they believe it will cut Medicaid benefits to individuals who need them to survive independently.

“They depend on these services to be able to live in the community independently, and have jobs and be productive members of society, go to school. Families do all the things that we get to do and we don’t have to fight like this,” Hope Morris said.

The protest quickly turned into a sit-in after participants were reportedly denied access to the senator’s office.

Senator Gardner’s office gave us the following statement Thursday night: