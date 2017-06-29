Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lou Ferrigno, the original Incredible Hulk is in town this weekend for Denver Comic Con at the Colorado Convention Center. It starts Friday, June 30 and runs through Sunday, July 2. Last year Denver Comic Con hosted more than 114,000 guests for three days of family friendly, pop culture fun, art, authors and educational workshops. Tickets are still available, but going fast! Stop by this weekend to meet Lou Ferrigno and dozens of celebrities, artists, authors and pop culture enthusiasts.

