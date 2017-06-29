Criminal driving stolen truck who killed woman in crash sentenced to 96 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- A man convicted of crashing a stolen truck into another vehicle, killing a young mother, will spend the rest of his life in prison. Patrick Engle was trying to get away from Westminster police officers during a pursuit last year when he killed Jessica Holman.

During sentencing on Thursday, a Jefferson County judge told Engle he is incapable of rehabilitation.

Engle, known to police since the age of 12, has been labeled a habitual offender by the court system. In early March of 2016, he caused a crash along Wadsworth Boulevard in Westminster. The collision ended the life of 33-year-old single mother Jessica Holman.

“[Jessica has] been with us on this journey,” said her mother Terry Holman. “I think she was just waiting for this day to finish, and now we can let go.”

Engle was recently found guilty on multiple felony counts. He stole a pickup truck while on probation. He was with another man while speeding away from police before crossing a median and slamming into Jessica’s vehicle.

“The disregard for human life, the disregard for anybody but himself-- that’s kind of how I see him,” explained Mark Holman, Jessica’s father.

In court on Thursday, the judge did not mince words while handing down a 96-year prison sentence. The judge told the felon he is incapable of rehabilitation.

The judge noted that the career criminal was previously given second chances but has never been able to turn his life around. Engle has seven prior felony convictions on his record.

“I wouldn’t want anybody to go through what we’ve gone through,” Terry said.

Family members, reading victim impact statements on Thursday, said their lives will never be the same. They said the sentencing helps them down their long road toward closure.

“This is a tragic reminder that we always need to part on good ways—tell each other that we love each other,” Jessica’s brother Jacobe Holman told FOX31. “You don’t know when the last time is.”

Engle’s accomplice, Ignacio Daigle, was sentenced in February of 2017 to nine years in prison.

Various police agencies across the country have strict policies requiring pursuits be terminated when a chase becomes too dangerous. FOX31 reached out to the Westminster Police Department on Thursday. A department representative said Jessica’s case has not prompted a change to police pursuit policies in Westminster.