Cooler weather on tap Friday but heat returns by the 4th

DENVER — Briefly cooler temperatures will be here Friday before a quick return to the heat over the weekend and through the 4th.

Scattered storms will continue to impact some of us through the night. Mostly a lightning threat, these storms may also produce gusty wind and a little bit of hail. Strong to severe storms will be east of the metro areas.

Expect cooler temperatures for Friday as a little change in the wind arrives overnight.

Low clouds and fog will develop east of the mountains through morning and these will keep temperatures from climbing too much for the day. Scattered rain and thunder remain possible but are more likely over the Palmer Ridge and the southeastern plains.

With some afternoon sunshine highs will hit the middle 70s, without sunshine temperatures will stay in the 60s.

Over the weekend the temperatures will warm back into the 80s and 90s. The heat will stick around for the 4th too: