Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Family, friends, neighbors and coworkers gathered Thursday night to say prayers in hopes that a Littleton police officer missing in Russia is found.

Officer Steven Beare was last seen climbing up Mount Elbrus about two weeks ago.

Russian search teams have called off their search for him. Some individuals are continuing their efforts to find him.

Ashley Michels shows us how Steven's wife and the community are handling this situation in the video clip above.