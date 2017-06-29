× Child falls from top floor apartment window in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — A toddler fell from a top floor apartment window in Thornton Thursday afternoon. This happened at 101 East 88th Avenue.

Police said the parents were home when the two-and-a-half-year-old fell. A passerby saw the child fall and called 911.

The 2-and-a-half-year old was conscious and breathing when taken to a hospital, according to Thornton police spokesman Matt Barnes.

