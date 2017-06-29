× Car plunges 600 feet at Colorado National Monument; victim identified

A man who drove his car off a cliff, falling nearly 600 feet, has been identified as 66-year-old Peter Kung, a Grand Junction resident.

Kung’s vehicle plunged off the edge of a sheer rock face near the area of Artist’s Point at Colorado National Monument on Tuesday.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has declared the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death has been classified as an accident.

No alcohol or drugs were found in Kung’s system and investigators believe the incident was not a suicide, rather “an accident on a relatively curvy road.”

Witnesses across the canyon at the Coke Ovens Overlook reportedly witnessed the crash.

Mesa County Search and Rescue teams worked to retrieve the man’s body and are working to recover the vehicle.