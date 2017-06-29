× Cancer patient pays for stucco work on home; Contractor never finished job

KEENESBURG, Colo. — Gary Steinberg doesn’t know what to do after paying a contractor more than $10,000 to add stucco to his Keenesburg home’s exterior. Steinberg is battling cancer for the second time and hoped to refinance his home in order to pay looming medical bills.

He showed the Problem Solvers cashed checks paid to Lark Bunting Construction, based in Fort Morgan.

Steinberg says the contractor left the home only partially finished with scaffolding teetering along the side of the home and piles of siding sitting in the yard.

The contract required $6,000 as a down payment, which Steinberg paid in February (2017), but he says the contractor then asked for more money to pay his help.

“We felt sorry for him so we gave him the extra $3,000.”

The Problem Solvers traveled to Fort Morgan to find the contractor, trying to reach him at his home and trying to locate him by phone, but he couldn’t be reached.

FOX31 found the company is listed as non-compliant with the State of Colorado, meaning the registration hasn’t been kept up.

The company isn’t listed with the Better Business Bureau.

Steinberg says he doesn’t want this contractor to come back, but he does want his money back. “My house isn’t finished and our money is gone.”

He hopes another contractor may be able to help finish the job.

