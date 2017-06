DENVER — The first Broncos Block Park will be held Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The event, hosted by iHeartRadio, will be on the lawn on the south side of the stadium.

Musical act Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will be performing at the party. Tickets for the family-friendly event are $15. Parking is free.

The event opens at 6 p.m. with the musical act starting at 7 p.m.