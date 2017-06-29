Aurora Water wins national prize for being environmentally friendly, sustainable

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora’s Prairie Waters system has won the U.S. Water Prize from the U.S. Water Alliance.

The system was given the honor for its environmentally friendly and sustainable approach to water development.

The aware panel also said the Prairie Waters system can be a model for other regions experiencing changes in water supply needs.

Accepting the award at a ceremony in New Orleans on Tuesday night was Marshall Brown, the director of Aurora Water.

The Prairie Waters system was completed in 2010. It provides extra water to Aurora to meet summer and drought demands.

It is also part of the WISE Partnership that will begin delivering water to several Douglas County entities later this summer.