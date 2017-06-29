Attempted homicide suspect barricaded in southeast Denver apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A suspected attempted homicide suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment unit early Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Police chased the suspect out of Denver but officers lost him before finding him at the Dayton Crossing Apartments at 2570 S. Dayton Way near South Parker Road and East Iliff Avenue.

The suspect went inside one of the units and some residents were evacuated. An RTD bus was brought in to relocate some of the displaced residents.

The SWAT team was negotiating with the suspect. No injuries were reported.