× A reservation & fee system will now limit camping in Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness

ASPEN, COLORADO – The final decision released today from the Aspen Sopris Ranger District states a reservation and fee system will be implemented for future campers in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness.

Zones Impacted (See graph below for overnight visitation stats)

Conundrum Hot Springs (Phase 1)

Four Pass Loop including Crater Lake, Maroon Lake, North Fork, East Fork, Snowmass Lake, and upper Snowmass zones (Phase 2)

Capitol Lake and lower Capitol Lake zones (Phase 3)

Reservation & Fee?

The report states, “The reservation system used to allocate overnight camping capacity per zone would include a fee for the reservation transaction. Upon this decision, the Forest Service will likely pursue authorization through the Federal Land Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) to charge an additional fee for overnight permits.”

Where does the money go?

“The permit fees collected would be retained by the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District and reinvested into the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness in the form of natural resource restoration projects, education, outreach, and resource monitoring,” states the report.”

When does this go into effect?

After a 45 day objection period.

How can you make a reservation?

“The Forest is still working out implementation details of a reservation system for a limited entry overnight camping permit. One option is utilizing the Recreation.gov service, which is an online tool that handles much of the reservations for the White River’s current campgrounds,” states the report.

The complete decision/report can be found here.