2 cats killed after early-morning Longmont fire spreads from garage to house

LONGMONT, Colo. — Two cats were killed in an early-morning fire that started in a garage and spread to a home, the Longmont Fire Department said.

The fire broke out about 1:35 a.m. in the 200 block of Francis Street, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they found a detached garage was fully engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to the home.

A crew of 25 firefighters were able to get the fire out within 30 minutes, officials said.

The garage was declared a total loss and there is extensive damage to the house. One cat is still missing. There were no injuries to the occupants of the house or to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.