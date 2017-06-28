Woman dies 2 years after ex-boyfriend set her on fire

Warning: Some images may be disturbing for some viewers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio woman who was set on fire by her ex-boyfriend in 2015 has died.

Judy Malinowski, 33, died on Tuesday after living in pain for nearly two years, WBNS reports.

Malinowski was a high school beauty queen, daughter, and a mother of two.

Malinowski was doused in gasoline and set on fire by ex-boyfriend Michael Slager, who pleaded guilty to aggravated arson in the attack and was sentenced to 11 years in prison – the maximum penalty.

Judy Malinowski lived a hell few of us could imagine, and became a champion for change. Today her long fight ended. Remembering Judy, at 6. pic.twitter.com/vu6uwhoLcz — Glenn McEntyre (@Glenn10TV) June 27, 2017

Doctors told her she would not survive her injuries, but she fought through to pain to fight for tougher laws in Ohio.

Her story inspired lawmakers introduced Judy’s Law, to “create tougher prison sentences for attacks that permanently disfigure or disable.”

The law passed the Ohio Senate Judiciary Committee and could come up for a Ohio senate vote this week.

“It’s destroyed my life, my family’s life, my kids’ life. everyone around us life. And the laws of justice are just not fair,” Malinowski told WBNS.

#BREAKING: Judy Malinowski, the woman set on fire by her ex-boyfriend in 2015, has died https://t.co/BRdcGdx24u pic.twitter.com/6rmoQ51zzA — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) June 27, 2017

“I want to tell people how horrible something like this can be,” Malinowski said. “And if you’re in an abusive relationship, find help, and get out completely. Run the other way. Run.”

Last week when Malinowski lost her voice, it was her 13-year-old daughter that spoke out for the law.

“Please pass my mom’s law, because together, we can prevent these types of situations,” she said. “We can prevent this from happening to other families.”

Prosecutors tell WBNS that they now plan to charge Slager with aggravated murder. If convicted, he could face life in prison.