× Vigil scheduled for Littleton police officer missing in Russia

LITTLETON, Colo. — A community vigil has been scheduled to support Littleton police officer Steven Beare, who has been missing in Russia for two weeks.

Beare was attempting to summit Mt. Elbrus by himself on June 14. He was due back down June 16, but never checked in to the hut. It is believed he may have fallen into a crevasse and got stuck.

“I just wish I could see in a crystal ball just a snapshot of him. What he looks like right now,” his wife, Olivia, told FOX31.

Russian rescue teams called off the search Wednesday. They spent more than ten days using helicopters and ground teams to comb the mountain for signs of Beare.

According to Olivia, there are more than a thousand crevasses covering Mt. Elbrus and there is simply too much snow and dangerous weather to continue searching all of them.

Beare’s hometown community in Catskill, New York held a prayer vigil for him earlier this week.

“He’s so very resourceful and he’ll do anything and everything he can to survive,” the man’s father, William Beare told reporters.

Another vigil will be held locally on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Roxburough Village Community Park (7673 N. Rampart Range Rd., Littleton, CO).

“Come out and show your support for Steven and Olivia. Please bring a candle and help spread the word. We still have hope that he will be found and home soon. Please bring a candle with you since we are unsure how many people will attend,” organizers say.