Vietnam veteran looking for his other platoon members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- 28 June, 1968. A day that changed Joe Sleevi's life forever.

That's the day he enlisted in the United States Army.

Along with 39 other new recruits from Jefferson County high schools, they formed what the army called the Jefferson County Platoon. "After the ceremony they even gave us lunch and then flew us off. How nice," Vietnam veteran Joe Sleevi said with a laugh.

The Jefferson County Platoon learned how to fight, together, at basic training.

But afterward they were all split up and shipped where they were needed.

Now, Sleevi wants to bring back the battle boys of Jefferson County, "We need to say to those that did not make it, we will honor them. Those that did make it back we will say from each other, welcome home."

The roster, however, is incomplete and Sleevi is in the process of locating members of the platoon. Right not the Jefferson County Platoon is a small band of brothers. "We are 12. So if each person comes up with two more names, we're pretty much done and we'll pull it off."

For more information visit Jeffcoplatoon.myevent.com, or email JPlatoon@outlook.com.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve