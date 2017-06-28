Target tests next-day home delivery in battle with Amazon

MINNEAPOLIS– Target is taking aim at Amazon’s “Prime Pantry” with its own next-day delivery service.

It’s called “Restock”. Customers can fill a box with up to 45 pounds of items for a flat fee of $4.95, a dollar less than Amazon’s delivery service. Customers can place their orders at Target.com/restock.

Restock also promises to have faster delivery than Amazon.

Target is testing it in the Minneapolis area, where the store’s headquarters is located, but hopes to expand the service to other markets if the pilot program goes well.

Shares of Target are down nearly 28 percent so far this year, and the retailer is hoping this service will help boost those sales.