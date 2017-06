CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Nothing was taken in a burglary attempt at the Centennial Gun Club early Wednesday morning, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The burglary attempt was reported about 3:45 a.m. at 11800 E. Peakview Ave.

Several broken glass doors and windows were reported, but it appears no one made entry into the building.

The sheriff’s office said no suspects are in custody.