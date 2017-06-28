Recipe: Grilled shrimp summer salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's hot outside and a great time to turn off the oven and fire up the grill instead.

Chef Michael Wurm from Growler USA joined us on Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. Wednesday to show us how to make a shrimp summer salad.

Shrimp Summer Salad recipe

This is made with fresh kale mix, Tangerine Express (craft beer) grilled shrimp, tangerine slices, candied walnuts and Parmesan cheese tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.

Ingredients

Shrimp marinade:

1 tbs paprika

¼ cup olive oil

2 cups Stone Tangerine Express IPA

1 tsp Kosher salt

½ tbs Italian seasoning

½ tbs onion powder

1 tsp black pepper

¼ Cup Fresh garlic, minced

16 each medium sized shrimp, peeled, raw

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Cover bowl and place in refrigerator. Allow to marinate for at least two hours. Place shrimp on the grill. Allow each side to cook for three minutes, for a total of six minutes (or until cooked through). Set aside and build salad.

Shrimp Salad Assembly:

3 cups fresh kale

5 cups organic spring mix

½ cup Mandarin oranges

¼ cup candied walnuts

¼ cup Parmesan-Romano cheese, shaved

1 cup Balsamic vinaigrette dressing