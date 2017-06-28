× Overuse threatens future camping in Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness

ASPEN, COLORADO – In 2016, rangers packed out 438 pounds of trash, found 273 incidences of unburied human waste, and discovered 323 illegal campfires. It’s all part of a new report from the Aspen Sopris Ranger District of the White River National Forest.

The report says overnight visitation to the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness has increased 115% since 2007 (See Graph Below).

Conundrum Hot Springs is one of the harder hit areas according to the report. In a single night, 250 to 300 visitors may be camped near the hot springs (See Graph Below, 2015 data).

What kind of overuse?

In 2016:

438 pounds of trash

273 incidences of unburied human waste

331 illegal campfires

42% dog leash law compliance

215 violations for no bear canisters

What’s the solution?