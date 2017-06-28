Oregon 6-year-old in critical condition after being found in hot trunk

MEDFORD, Ore. – A 6-year-old boy in Oregon is in critical condition after he was discovered in the truck of a car by his parents on Tuesday evening.

The boy suffered “severe heat-related illness” and was flown to a hospital in Portland, Oregon, The Oregonian reports.

The boy is in critical condition, as of Wednesday, KDRV reports.

It is unknown how long the boy was in the trunk, or why he was inside the trunk to begin with.

However, Medford police suspect the boy got into the trunk on his own, but have not ruled anything out, The Associated Press reports.

When the boy’s parents were searching for the boy, they spotted a cellphone the boy was playing with in the backseat of the car and his mother heard the boy whimpering in the trunk, according to the AP.

Temperatures in the Medford, Oregon area reached 89 degrees on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.