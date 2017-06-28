One person killed in southeast Denver shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One person was killed in an early-morning shooting Wednesday, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 9200 block of East Nassau Avenue, near South Yosemite Street and Interstate 225.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a man in a street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's unknown if he was shot in the street or in the nearby townhouses.

No suspect information was released. Police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

39.644701 -104.882766