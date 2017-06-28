× One person killed in shooting at 75th and York in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a shooting that killed one person near a U-Haul center in the area of East 75th Avenue and York Street Wednesday evening.

There was a large police presence and roads around the shooting scene were blocked.

The sheriff’s office said no arrests had been made and there was no danger to the public.

This story is developing and it will be updated as we get more information.