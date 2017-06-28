New Micro-Treatments and Techniques for Looking Your Best

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The field of cosmetic medicine is growing and changing fast; breakthroughs in non-invasive procedures, non-surgical treatments, and skincare are influencing a trend toward a more consistent regimen of “microtreatments” rather than major procedures. Dr. Gregory Buford, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon and Founder of Beauty by Buford, came by the studio to talk about these safe, effective new treatments and his “total body wellness” approach to anti-aging.

You can find out more about these treatments, get the straight scoop on procedures, and schedule a consultation at BeautybyBuford.com, or give the practice a call at (303) 747-6719.