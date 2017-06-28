Man stabbed to death in Aurora identified

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was stabbed to death inside an Aurora home was identified Wednesday by the the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

David Payne, 34, was stabbed in the chest several time in the 13000 block of East 13th Avenue on Friday, the coroner’s office said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, the Aurora Police Department said.

An officer later Friday spotted the suspect on an RTD bus at South Chambers Road and East Mississippi Avenue. The suspect has not been identified.