Man dies in Arkansas River rafting accident in Browns Canyon

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A man died while rafting on the Arkansas River in Browns Canyon on Tuesday, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was reported to have been pulled out of the water near the Widow Maker Rapids, a Class III section of water, just before 2:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the man, whose name and age have not been released, was on a private trip when he fell into the water.

CPR was administered and was continued by Chaffee County EMS, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chaffee County Search and Rescue, Salida Fire Swift Water Rescue and Colorado Parks and Wildfire assisted at the scene.

On Tuesday morning, a man died in a rafting accident on the Poudre River in Larimer County.