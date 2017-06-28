Jury selection begins in trial of former El Paso County sheriff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jury selection in the trial of former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa will continue Wednesday as both sides begin sifting through almost 100 potential jurors.

But day one on Tuesday ran into trouble, KRDO reported.

During the questioning, a potential juror pointed out her jury form mentioned Maketa was being charged with attempted murder among other charges.

The judge refused to restart the selection, insisting the language was used only once and did not appear in any further documents.

Maketa turned himself in in May 2016 after a criminal investigation that resulted in the indictment of nine felony charges, including extortion, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

All of the accusations stemmed from alleged inappropriate behavior with two female employees.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.