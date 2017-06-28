Jake the Diamond Dog helps keep umpires hydrated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- A viral video from a Monday appearance at a minor league baseball game shows Jake the Diamond Dog is a big helper.

Jake the Diamond Dog is at the @TinCaps game, and he's still amazing. cc: @Lana pic.twitter.com/nB4bpRO8Z3 — Zach Groth (@Zach_ABC21) June 27, 2017

ABC 21 sports anchor Zach Groth tweeted a video of Jake carrying a basket filled with water bottles to umpires during the Fort Wayne Tincaps' game against the South Bend Cubs.

Jake is described on Facebook as "The best darn dog in professional baseball."

The golden retriever also helps out on the field by fetching bats, shagging foul balls, delivering the game ball to the pitcher and catching Frisbees.