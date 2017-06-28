Indiana man accidentally shoots, kills daughter while showing sons handgun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBART, Ind. – An Indiana man accidentally shot and killed his 9-year-old daughter while showing his sons his handgun.

Eric Hummel, 33, sobbed while calling 911 on June 10.

"I had my gun, and I pulled the trigger. I didn't realize there was a bullet in there, and I shot my daughter," Hummel is heard saying in 911 calls obtained by the Chicago Post-Tribune.

His daughter, Oliva, died about 30 minutes later at a nearby hospital.

According to authorities, Hummel was showing his sons a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and told them "not to ever play with it because it can kill someone."

Court records obtained by the Post-Tribune say that Hummel pointed the gun at her when she walked into the room and pulled the trigger “thinking it was empty.”

The coroner’s office said that Oliva was shot about 2-3 feet away in the upper forehead.

The 911 dispatcher ordered him to attempt CPR on the girl until paramedics arrived.

Hummel’s attorney told the Post-Tribune that Hummel is "absolutely devastated" and "the idea that Eric knowingly endangered any of his children is ridiculous."

"Anyone who knows him knows he loves his kids more than anything in the world and would never do anything to hurt them," his attorney Paul Stracci said.

Hummel faces multiple charges including reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 24.