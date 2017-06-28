ICE agents arrest brother of man they shot weeks ago in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested a Mexican national living in Montbello with his girlfriend.

That man is the brother of another immigrant ICE agents shot three weeks ago in Denver.

But the two brothers aren’t the only ones behind bars.

U.S. citizens say they’re getting caught up in the dragnet too.

Valerie Mendez, 58, was also in the Denver jail on an outstanding warrant.

When ICE agents came knocking, looking for her boyfriend who is in the country illegally, it was Denver Police that came in behind them to take her to jail.

"It doesn't make sense," said Mendez’s daughter-in-law Marisa Leal.

Nine armed ICE agents armed crept up to Mendez's apartment door at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“It scared me. It honestly scared me,” Leal said.

By the time her family got there, all that was left were images of ICE agents on the family's surveillance video system--and search warrant paperwork from the Department of Homeland Security.

“I don’t believe this is happening to a U.S. citizen, a U.S citizen. She lives here. She was born here. Why is this happening?” Leal questioned.

We later learned it was actually Denver Police who arrested Mendez on an outstanding warrant for DUI.

ICE officers were there for Mendez’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Edgar Santana-Arreola.

He’s the younger brother of Hector Santana-Arreola, who an ICE agent shot and grazed on the forehead June 9 in Denver.

“The connection is they are both brothers, so they targeting his family. That’s what I think it is. Now that they found out where Hector is, they are going after his brother and whoever lives with him,” she said.

But ICE told us late Wednesday afternoon they arrested Edgar because he had re-entered the U.S. twice after deportation in February and April of 2008.

ICE said it's a felony for anyone to re-enter after being deported, and is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison.

ICE also said Edgar had a 2008 misdemeanor conviction in Denver County Court for which he was sentenced to 150 days in prison. ICE did not say what that conviction was for.

Mendez remained in jail on $1,500 bond.