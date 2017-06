Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ergun Tercan, the owner of Ergun Tercan European Salon gives us some advice.

Here is his advice:

*wetting the hair with fresh water before going to the pool (preventive)

*applying a hair product that fills and seals the hair cuticle (preventive)

*it is also important to apply sunblock to the hair (hair care kind) as well the skin (preventive)

*clarifying shampoo wash (after care for chlorine water pool)

*sparkling water wash (after care for mineral water pool , hot spring etc)