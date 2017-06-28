HotShot Helps Athletes Push Harder, Train Longer, and Finish Stronger

Summertime is the season for outdoor sports. But those grueling camp practices in the heat can present physical and mental challenges like fatigue, dehydration, and muscle cramping, and make it tough for athletes to reach peak performance levels. Now there's a scientifically proven way to add a kick to your training. It's called HotShot, and was designed to help athletes push harder, train longer, and finish stronger. Dr. Bruce Bean, the Robert Winthrop Professor of Neurobiology at Harvard Medical School, and Pro Football Champion James Develin joined us live from New York to tell us more about this breakthrough in sports nutrition.
