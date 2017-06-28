Flights headed to the coasts from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city of Colorado Springs is announcing new Frontier Airlines flights connecting Colorado Springs Airport to coastal cities, both with multiple nearby military bases.

The inaugural flight from Colorado Springs Airport to San Diego International Airport departs on Monday, July 10, at 10:35 a.m. Naval Base San Diego is a few miles away from the San Diego International Airport. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is located about 50 miles north of there.

Flights returning daily from San Diego depart at 10:43 a.m. The cheapest flights available start at $49.

The inaugural flight to Washington-Dulles from Colorado Springs departs Monday, July 10, at 3:35 p.m. Just 40 miles away from that airport is Bolling Air Force Base. Flights returning from there depart at 8:00 a.m. The cheapest flights available start at $59.

The city of Colorado Springs will celebrate the new flights at an event on Monday, July 10 at noon at the Colorado Springs Airport.

American Airlines recently announced direct flights to Chicago from Colorado Springs.