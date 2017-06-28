× Fleeing suspect in vehicle hits, injures Littleton police officer

LITTLETON, Colo. — A Littleton police officer received minor injuries after getting hit by a car that was speeding away from investigators Wednesday.

Officers were investigating a suspected stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of West Belleview Avenue at about noon.

“As officers approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated and struck one of the officers. One shot was fired at the vehicle. It is unknown if the vehicle was struck by the round,” a statement from Littleton police said.

The suspect vehicle was last seen northbound on South Santa Fe Drive at Hampden Avenue. The suspect is described as a Hispanic female with dyed blond hair, 25-30 years old and a large build. The suspect vehicle is an older, dark blue sedan with heavy damage, possibly a Honda or Buick.

The officer went to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.