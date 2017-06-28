Fire grows west of Durango, evacuations ordered

DURANGO, Colo. — A fire in the Lightner Creek area west of Durango forced mandatory evacuations Wednesday evening. Durango is in Colorado’s far southwestern corner.

Firefighters were not sure if it started as a structure fire or wildland fire, but they said the initial structure involved was lost. It was first reported shortly after 4 p.m. It was estimated at about 50 acres in size as of 6 p.m.

Evacuations were ordered for all Lightner Creek residents from the intersection of CR207 and CR 208 to Lightner Creek Road. Evacuations were also ordered for residents on CR206.

The Colorado Office of Emergency Management said people in about 140 homes were asked to evacuate.

About 100 guests were evacuated from the Lightner Creek Campground, the camp host told the Durango Herald.

The La Plata County Fairgrounds was opened as an evacuation center for people and pets.

Three heavy air tankers were ordered from Denver to help fight the fire.

A community hotline for the Lightner Creek Fire was established: 970-385-8700.