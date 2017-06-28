EPA alleges widespread air pollution by Colorado oil and gas company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- The EPA, along with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, filed a lawsuit against PDC Energy -- alleging widespread air pollution in Northern Colorado.

According to the lawsuit, the accusation centers around 86 sites in the Wattenberg Field -- an area north of Denver and south of Greeley prone to oil and gas development. Weld and Adams counties appear to the locations directly impacted.

The suit, filed in federal court earlier this week, seeks damages of up to $110,000 per day of violation. The EPA alleges the locations released "volatile organic compounds" into the air.

"I believe we need to take care of the environment," said Sandy Sack, a resident of Weld County who lives near a PDC site.

Sack, like many residents, have questions over actual health impact. The suit does not cite any specific example of injury caused by the pollution.

"Is it from the operation of the well or the development of the well -- because that to me would make a difference," Sack asked.

PDC Energy released this statement:

President and Chief Executive Officer, Bart Brookman, commented, "We're obviously very disappointed with today's filing as we have been in continuous discussions with the EPA, DOJ and State of Colorado for over a year. Since the Company's original disclosure of this matter in November 2015, we have worked diligently to design, maintain and operate our production facilities in compliance with the guidelines of not only the Clean Air Act, but all relevant regulations.

FOX31 reporter Joe St. George emailed PDC asking for specific examples of changes -- we have not heard back.