Dinosaurs come to life at Denver Zoo

DENVER — Near-life sized dinosaurs have taken over the Denver Zoo as part of its newest traveling exhibit.

Dinos! Live at Denver Zoo is taking place through Oct. 31.

Twenty-one dinosaur sculptures have been placed across the zoo, with 18 animatronic ones that move and roar. The sculptures will be located near zoo animals that share similar traits.

Sculptures include well-known dinosaur such as the Tyrannosaurus rex and Stegosaurus, to lesser know ones such as Edmontonia.

“DINOS! Prehistoric Party” takes place on July 8, 15, 22 and 29. Guests can get a deeper dinosaur experience after hours, with craft stations, games and animal demonstrations.