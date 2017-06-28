× Cycle Nation

Who: American Heart Association

What: Cycle Nation

When: 4-6pm- ride, 6-7:30pm- post social event

Where: Downtown Denver

Join Colorado’s Own Ch. 2 team and the American Heart Association in downtown Denver to ignite a health revolution in our community.

In the United States, someone has a stroke every 40 seconds – and it’s the fifth leading cause of death. Knowing the symptoms of a stroke and getting treatment quickly are the most important factors for survival. High blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking are major risk factors – and almost half of all Americans have at least one of them.

Just as often, someone in the United States dies of heart disease. It’s the number one killer – more than all cancers combined.

CycleNation is a movement to empower the nation to use cycling to help Americans get brain and heart healthy while raising funds to continue vital community programs and support research to end stroke and heart disease. Stop the cycle. Start the ride. Ride the revolution.

To learn more and to register, click here.