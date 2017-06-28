Couple loves Taco Bell so much, they got married there

When you think of the perfect wedding, it often comes down to the details: the flowers, the dress, the venue, the food. “Taco Bell” probably doesn’t come to mind when you’re planning out your special day — but for one couple, their perfect wedding was all about the fast food chain.

Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda from New York beat out 150 other couples to win a contest for an all-expenses paid trip and wedding at Taco Bell’s wedding venue in Las Vegas. It was the venue’s first wedding since the chain first announced the contest months ago.

Dan and Bianca say they both love Taco Bell; in fact, one of their first conversations ever centered around how they loved eating there over any gourmet Mexican restaurant.

Their wedding included a bouquet made entirely of hot sauce packets…

bow ties decorated like condiments…

a reception with tacos, burritos, and Crunchwrap Supremes…

and a Cinnabon Delights cake.

Nine other finalists will also get this wedding package for free. If you want to “live mas” and get married at the venue in Las Vegas, you can do so starting August 7th. The wedding package costs $600, just click here.