City, RTD begin next phase of planning future of 16th Street Mall

DENVER — The city of Denver, RTD and partners are beginning the next phase of planning for the future of the 16th Street Mall.

Various agencies will attend a three-day workshop to determine a guiding vision for the mall’s future.

The process could result in reconfiguring the 1.2-mile stretch of public transit, pedestrian walkways in addition to improving retail and leisure activities.

The study could open the door to a variety of redesigning, including new shuttle lane alignments, sidewalk enhancement and more seating. Or it could result in a decision to maintain the mall as it is.

The public can provide input on July 22. There will also be two public open houses tentatively scheduled for July 27.

The first phase of the project is expected to be finished by this year. If approved, the project and funding details could be identified by 2020 and finished by 2022.