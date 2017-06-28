Body of hiker recovered at Great Sand Dunes

GREAT SAND DUNES NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Colo. — The body of a hiker was recovered from Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve on Monday, officials said.

Two people who were exploring the area on Sunday found the body and reported it to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

The Custer County Search and Rescue, Saguache County Search and Rescue and the Western Mountain Rescue recovered the body between Milwaukee Peak and Marble Mountain.

The National Park Service said it’s working with the Saguache County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identity of the body and cause of death.

Authorities believe the body might be connected to a hiker who was reported missing at Great Sand Dunes on May 14.

An extensive search was executed and after there was no signs of the missing hiker during ground and aerial efforts, the operation was scaled back.