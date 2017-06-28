‘Big Bang Theory’ star Johnny Galecki loses ranch in sprawling California fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — A large California fire that has been raging since Monday afternoon has claimed a ranch owned by “Big Bang Theory” actor Johnny Galecki, his representative said Wednesday.

Galecki was not home at the time of the fire and has not returned to the location since the incident, his representative said.

The ranch, which is not Galecki’s primary residence, was claimed by the so-called Hill Fire, a blaze that started Monday afternoon about 200 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The fire has burned 1,598 acres and was 60 percent contained as of Tuesday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire. The threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile,” Galecki said in a statement.

“It’s never the structures that create a community — it’s the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild. We’ve done it before and we’ll need to do it together again. And it will make our community even closer and stronger.”

On Tuesday night, residents were told they could start returning to their homes, according to CAL FIRE and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff. Restrictions on nonresident travel to the area remained in place, the release said.

“Endless thanks to CAL FIRE and the sheriff’s office,” Galecki said. “I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt.”