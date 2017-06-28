62 people, 12 businesses indicted in largest illegal marijuana ring bust in Colorado history

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman announced Wednesday the largest illegal marijuana trafficking ring bust in state history.

Coffman said 62 people and 12 businesses were indicted in the bust, dubbed Operation Toker Poker, which spanned five states.

Forty-three of the 62 people charged in the bust have been arrested, with the other 19 still on the run, Coffman said.

Numerous law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the bust.

Coffman said the bust is a prime example of the marijuana black market that continues to flourish despite legalization.