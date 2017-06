Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5280 Top of the Town is their annual compilation of the best of the best of the Mile High City. It provides you with 80 ways to re-energize your summer.

Top of the Town

Thursday, July 20, 2017 | 6-9 PM

Dairy Block

www.5280scene.com for tickets- $85

Bottomless bites from the top restaurants, open bar, live entertainment, photo booths, gift bags and surprises along the way!